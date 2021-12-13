Looking for the new coolest house on the block? Well I’ve got 5032 Ray “on my mind”, & I think it’s perfect for YOU. So grab your favorite pair of shades & “hit the road, Jack,” because this 2 bed 1 bath Bevo bungalow is here, but not for long! Its gorgeous historic millwork & trim throughout, revived original hardwood floors & the cutest built-in bookshelves you’ve ever seen are awaiting you. You’ll feel as cool as Ray Charles himself, lounging in the living room w/a beautiful OG stained-glass window above the fireplace. Entertain your friends in the sultry dining room, complete with coffered ceilings, as you listen to blues records. Cook up some cocktails & hors d'oeuvres in the updated yet timeless eat-in kitchen w/new SS appliances. Make a lil speakeasy in your back sunroom for some after party fun. And if you want to get out & “shake your tailfeather”, you’re just a short Uber away from Pepper’s & Friendly’s. This is the perfect home for you to make “sweet memories” in. CHEERS!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $145,000
