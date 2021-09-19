 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $148,500

You will be impressed with all the natural lighting, wood floors and updates throughout this home! Offers open floor plan with a newer kitchen with ample cabinets, a lazy susan, custom countertops, ceramic tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. (2015) maintenance free vinyl siding, gutters, downspouts, and vinyl thermal insulated, double pane, tilt-in windows throughout. The newly painted unfinished basement, with a walk-out is great for a rec space or ready for your finishing touches. Use the car-port for your vehicle or as a shaded, relaxing griller's oasis! Don't forget the sweet, little patio on the side of the house where you can enjoy your morning coffee! PASSED CITY OF AFFTON INPSECTIONS! Kitchen fridge, washer, dryer, camera system, kitchen table and chairs all stay! Exclude basement deep freeze and fridge. Make this adorable bungalow your home today!

