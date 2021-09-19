You will be impressed with all the natural lighting, wood floors and updates throughout this home! Offers open floor plan with a newer kitchen with ample cabinets, a lazy susan, custom countertops, ceramic tile flooring, and stainless steel appliances. (2015) maintenance free vinyl siding, gutters, downspouts, and vinyl thermal insulated, double pane, tilt-in windows throughout. The newly painted unfinished basement, with a walk-out is great for a rec space or ready for your finishing touches. Use the car-port for your vehicle or as a shaded, relaxing griller's oasis! Don't forget the sweet, little patio on the side of the house where you can enjoy your morning coffee! PASSED CITY OF AFFTON INPSECTIONS! Kitchen fridge, washer, dryer, camera system, kitchen table and chairs all stay! Exclude basement deep freeze and fridge. Make this adorable bungalow your home today!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $148,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2,977 flags were put up again, but the incident quickly drew calls for the student's expulsion.
Cardinals notebook: Carpenter hopes opportunities will open up for 2022, does not want 'this particular season' to be end
Trapped in a zero-for-28 cold spell, Carpenter focuses on potential of 'one swing' changing season in wild-card race.
The announcement fulfills a long-held dream of bringing the country's top racing series to the Metro East track.
Longtime St. Louis sportscaster Doug Vaughn is on the comeback path after a recent hospitalization.
The win gives the surging Cardinals at least a share of the NL's second wild card and further control of their own playoff fortune.
Cardinals notebook: 'Reinvention' of Jon Lester a mix of pitch variation, plan execution, and Wainwright inspiration
Veteran lefty, approaching his 450th start, had to find a new way to use same-old pitches, and 'when you see a guy like Wainwright every five days, you’re like, "OK, I can do that, too."'
St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh's order clears a major hurdle toward holding the high-stakes civil trial in January 2022.
The player was in town for rookie camp, the team said.
Immediate effort to address unruly behavior will be coupled with cultural events to promote more pedestrian activity.
Bright lights, bigger sweep: Surging Cardinals thump Mets, 11-4, to increase lead for NL's second wild card
Arenado, Goldschmidt hit two of four solo homers as Cardinals get first sweep in Queens since 2001 and claim a 1 1/2-game lead on slipping Cincinnati.