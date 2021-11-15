2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,500

 Skip to main content
Great starter home or down sizing home in Lemay MO. Home has a front sunroom and back deck for entertaining. Basement has a 1/2 bath and Bonus room that could be a sleeping area. Back yard has a deck, large shed and an above ground pool. Roof is less than 10 yrs old. Furnace is less than 7yrs old, AC units less than 2yrs old, all windows except for kitchen less than 10yrs old. Gutters are less than 2yrs old. Home has great backbones and move in ready. Great home for under $150,000 not a far commute to Downtown St. Louis or Jefferson County. Near HWY 55 and Jefferson Barrack Park. Nearby shopping Schnucks, Aldi's, and Walgreens. Don't let this one get away.

