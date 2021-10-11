2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,900

Immediate occupancy on this affordable 2 bedroom in desirable 63109 zip code of SOHA neighborhood! Why not buy the cutest house and move right in. Designer decorated with dark hardwoods. Large eat-in kitchen with gas range, refrigerator and island breakfast bar. Beautiful updated bath has white vanity with stone top and clawfoot tub. Enjoy Autumn on your new patio, bring your firepit. Privacy fenced level yard with over-sized 2-car garage. You'll love the charm. It's a cutie! Walkable neighborhood right off Macklind