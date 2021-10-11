Immediate occupancy on this affordable 2 bedroom in desirable 63109 zip code of SOHA neighborhood! Why not buy the cutest house and move right in. Designer decorated with dark hardwoods. Large eat-in kitchen with gas range, refrigerator and island breakfast bar. Beautiful updated bath has white vanity with stone top and clawfoot tub. Enjoy Autumn on your new patio, bring your firepit. Privacy fenced level yard with over-sized 2-car garage. You'll love the charm. It's a cutie! Walkable neighborhood right off Macklind
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Cardinals players praise 'steadiness' of Shildt's coaching staff, so will all of them be back for encore?
Shildt, who will receive NL Manager of the Year votes, has led Cardinals to postseason in all three full seasons. Negotiations on an extension are forthcoming.
St. Louis police were called about 8 p.m. to Reign Restaurant at 1122 Washington Avenue to shut down an event there. No one was arrested.
SLU tried to distance itself from the transaction in May, but QuikTrip has had a contract with the university since February 2019.
Arrest records show the 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
In a town where playoff losses are pondered for weeks, some fans seemed more thankful for making the playoffs than upset by losing the wild-card game.
Timothy Banowetz pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Edwardsville lawyer Randy Gori.
Smaller markets, earlier starts: In the playoffs, MLB gives the best game times to the biggest clubs
The Cards could face Milwaukee or Atlanta, two teams with television pull that doesn’t stack up against the league’s giants.