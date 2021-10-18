Welcome home! Fall in love with this top floor condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms that is conveniently located in the highly sought-after community of “Bridgewater Cove” in the South County area with quick access to Hwy 55 and Hwy 270. This charming unit with open floor concept, vaulted ceilings, custom 42” white kitchen cabinets, breakfast bar, black & stainless-steel appliances, wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout the dining & living room area, laundry room with full size washer/dryer hook up. En-suite master bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious 2nd bedroom also has walk-in closet, private balcony with storage closet. Let's not forget about all of the included amenities! Community offers swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, reception facility, and a low condo fee of only $200. Fee includes, water, sewer, trash and snow removal. Unit also includes 1 assigned carport space with additional parking. Great location! Located near restaurants and shopping. Hurry and make your appointment.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
BenFred: Cardinals’ ‘philosophical’ reasons for firing Shildt sound a lot more like manager wound up on wrong side of Mozeliak
What do you think George Kissell would think about Shildt being fired by the Cardinals for so-called philosophical differences?
‘We needed to go a different way’: Cardinals make stunning move, fire manager Shildt due to ‘philosophical difference’
Three weeks after a record 17-game winning streak, Shildt "floored" by dismissal from pro organization who groomed and inspired him.
Two out, pressure’s on: After firing his second homegrown, hand-picked manager, Mozeliak’s next choice a defining one for Cardinals
A winning team with returning stars had momentum building for 2022 before the sudden dismissal of manager Shildt allowed frustrations, questions to surface.
The threat came two days after the Post-Dispatch informed the state about a data risk that left vulnerable 100,000 Social Security numbers.
Shildt is the first St. Louis manager to be fired immediately after taking his team to the postseason.
The Post-Dispatch discovered the vulnerability in a web application that allowed the public to search teacher certifications and credentials.
Judge issues $24,000 in fines to four NFL owners, orders them to pay $25,000 in attorney’s fees and threatens to hold them in contempt.
Sign of the times: Despite being No. 1 nationally, Cards have lost nearly half their TV households from six seasons ago.
Fans got so angry at the guy. The past three years were rough. But Carpenter’s legacy is strong.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been probing drug dealing and gun violence in the Castle Point area for months.