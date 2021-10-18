2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,900

Welcome home! Fall in love with this top floor condo with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms that is conveniently located in the highly sought-after community of “Bridgewater Cove” in the South County area with quick access to Hwy 55 and Hwy 270. This charming unit with open floor concept, vaulted ceilings, custom 42” white kitchen cabinets, breakfast bar, black & stainless-steel appliances, wood look vinyl plank flooring throughout the dining & living room area, laundry room with full size washer/dryer hook up. En-suite master bedroom with walk-in closet, spacious 2nd bedroom also has walk-in closet, private balcony with storage closet. Let's not forget about all of the included amenities! Community offers swimming pool, gym, clubhouse, reception facility, and a low condo fee of only $200. Fee includes, water, sewer, trash and snow removal. Unit also includes 1 assigned carport space with additional parking. Great location! Located near restaurants and shopping. Hurry and make your appointment.