2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,900

Hello and welcome to 1149 Arbor Creek Dr Unit 1B. Enter into your tranquil home with gleaming wood floors and open floor plan. Ready for your personal touches offering 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. large sliding glass door offering views of St Louis sunsets and bring in natural light to your space. Fresh carpet and newly painted, Don't miss your chance to own a piece of heaven. Within Parkway schools!

