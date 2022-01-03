Hello and welcome to 1149 Arbor Creek Dr Unit 1B. Enter into your tranquil home with gleaming wood floors and open floor plan. Ready for your personal touches offering 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. large sliding glass door offering views of St Louis sunsets and bring in natural light to your space. Fresh carpet and newly painted, Don't miss your chance to own a piece of heaven. Within Parkway schools!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Shannon and Gould had 84 combined years on St. Louis airwaves before their 2021 retirements.
Missouri’s governor has often tangled with news outlets over coverage he doesn’t like.
'This is a weird one because they used the home as their personal ATM,' an assistant prosecutor said. 'It's like the Oklahoma land grab.'
Federal agents agreed to rare interviews in advance of the sentencing of Gerald Fitzgerald Hunter next month to discuss the investigation, and the dangers of fentanyl.
Ray Tate, 40, of Kentucky, was arrested after multiple shootings, carjackings and robberies in Missouri and Illinois, police said.
Without standout Aijah Blackwell, the Tigers take down top-ranked Gamecocks on Lauren Hansen's last-second layup, clinching MU's first-ever win over the nation's top-ranked team.
Colder temperatures and a mix of rain and snow are possible in the area, forecasters say. That also could mean travel trouble on the roads.
Officials have until Feb. 1 to respond with a plan to reopen the tourist trolley by June 1
Temperature is forecast to be below zero at puck drop, and get colder from there at Target Field.
Beloved actress Betty White has died just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday. Here's a look at her life and career.