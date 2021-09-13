***MAJOR PRICE REDUCTION*** Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Welcome to your new condo! Located in one of the premier neighborhoods in the Central West End. Ample natural light will greet you as you open the door to your sizable living room. The unit has an open floor plan which creates a great opportunity for you to play host. Washer and dryer are in unit and tucked away. Hardwood floors throughout. New carpet has been recently installed into the 2 bedrooms. Private parking with a designated spot. You will also have plenty of storage with a locker on the same floor. Centrally located which allows you to get to Barnes or Wash U quickly.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $149,900
