Back on the market due to no fault of the seller. Incredible value in the beautiful Central West End neighborhood. Tucked away on a dead end street, this main floor two bedroom two bath condo is perfect for the owner looking for their urban sanctuary, or even the savvy investor looking for a great rental opportunity! Updates have been made throughout this unit over the years, including opening up the living room and kitchen floorplan to give an open and airy feel. Laundry, two bedrooms and one bath are located on the second floor of this unit. You will want to move fast on this unique opportunity! Inspections welcomed however sellers have priced the property to be sold in as-is condition, seller will provide passed occupancy.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $150,000
