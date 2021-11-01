2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $150,000

Great investment opportunity in the popular Westport Crossing neighborhood. To be sold "as is". This multi-story 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome offers 1264 sq feet of living space. Large family room w/fireplace opens to a nice sized deck backing to wooded common ground. One car attached garage. Complex has 2 pools, tennis courts, walking oath and playground. Access to major highways, grocery, public transit & airport. So much potential to make this one your own!