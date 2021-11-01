 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $150,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $150,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $150,000

Great investment opportunity in the popular Westport Crossing neighborhood. To be sold "as is". This multi-story 2 bed 2.5 bath townhome offers 1264 sq feet of living space. Large family room w/fireplace opens to a nice sized deck backing to wooded common ground. One car attached garage. Complex has 2 pools, tennis courts, walking oath and playground. Access to major highways, grocery, public transit & airport. So much potential to make this one your own!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News