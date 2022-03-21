2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $150,000

Super Cute Well Maintained Home in the desirable Affton School District. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is impeccably clean and move-in ready. Large window in front living room lets in tons of natural light. The bedrooms are larger and boast gorgeous hardwood floors. You’ll find Old World charm in the full size bathroom. Custom built benches and table in the updated kitchen provide a welcome space to enjoy a meal. The lower level has a family/great room with a bar area for entertaining. Entertain friends and family on the large deck overlooking the fenced in back yard where kids and pets can run free!! Bar-B-Q on the lower patio when having summer get togethers. Close to restaurants, shopping, and main roads.