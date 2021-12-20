2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $154,900

South City Ranch is move in ready! Walk into your living room with re-finished Hardwood Floors. Updated eat in Kitchen has New Flooring, New Cabinets, New Countertops, New Gas Cooktop. 2 Main Floor Bedrooms with Hardwood Floors. Full Bath has New Flooring and Vanity, Toilet. Finished Walkout lower level with New Carpet is perfect for additional living space. Fresh Paint Throughout, New Water Heater, Newer HVAC & Electric Panel! Level fenced yard. Close to Parks, Shopping and Highways!