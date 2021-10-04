 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $155,000

Spacious 2 bedroom/2 bathroom condo located in the fabulous complex of Genesee Park! This bright & sunny condo has many updates, including the kitchen cabinetry with soft close doors, granite countertops, extra deep stainless steel sink with pull down faucet, and newer appliances. The great room features gas fireplace with mantel, built-in shelving, crown moulding, and walks out to the peaceful patio. There is a separate dining room, 6 panel doors, in-unit laundry, updated hall bath. The master bedroom suite features a 9 x 5 walk-in closet and gorgeous updated bath, with double vanity, walk-in shower, built-in shelving, and linen closet. There is an attached garage (up steps through corridor) with opener and additional storage. This building also has a newer roof and newer vinyl cedar shake look siding! This condo is right across from Suson Park in a great location!

