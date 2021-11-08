***PRICE REDUCTION*** Welcome to your own little slice of downtown. The Meridian Lofts offers so much for city living. Location is the most sought after feature. Located in the heart of the loft district this spacious 2BR 2BA loft has all the features of a cool industrial loft with exposed air ducts, high ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinets. The master en suite includes walk-in closet and ceiling fan. The spacious living/dining area if perfect for entertaining. The kitchen island allows you to engage family and friends while cooking the perfect gourmet meal. The French doors in the living room open to the statue garden allowing for plenty of fresh air when you want it. This uint allows you to enjoy a quiet living environment when you want it most. Interior units are highly sought after when you want to sleep in after a long day at work or out enjoying the city life the night before. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space in the garage. 1st level private parking - #66
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $155,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sabrina Dunigan’s five children, all younger than 10, died in the apartment fire Aug. 6.
They were two of four remaining veterans from the Cardinals' 2013 World Series team, but they have both struggled lately.
San Francisco claims Dean on waivers. Williams, Moroff outrighted to Memphis.
Cardinals Hall of Fame manager says games won't be shortened unless more strikes are thrown--or called. The game "is about as bad as I've ever seen it.'
Skip’s in: Cardinals hiring Schumaker as bench coach, bringing back admired leadoff hitter for Marmol’s staff
Schumaker, last with San Diego as bench coach and associate manager, will return to the club that drafted him, reuniting with close friends.
Missourians legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but the drug remains illegal at the federal level.
BenFred: Even in a blurry offseason, it's clear there are chances for Cardinals to upgrade middle-infield offense
Whether the Cardinals report to spring training on time (fingers crossed) or find what could be a promising season scarred by a work stoppage, it seems safe to say Oli Marmol’s club must come up with better middle-infield production in 2022 than the Cardinals created last season.
Garcia, McFarland, Lester and Happ seem the most appealing to try to bring back.
Lawsuit against Rams, team owner Stan Kroenke and NFL remains scheduled for Jan. 10, 2022, in St. Louis Circuit Court.
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.