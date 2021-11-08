2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $155,000

***PRICE REDUCTION*** Welcome to your own little slice of downtown. The Meridian Lofts offers so much for city living. Location is the most sought after feature. Located in the heart of the loft district this spacious 2BR 2BA loft has all the features of a cool industrial loft with exposed air ducts, high ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinets. The master en suite includes walk-in closet and ceiling fan. The spacious living/dining area if perfect for entertaining. The kitchen island allows you to engage family and friends while cooking the perfect gourmet meal. The French doors in the living room open to the statue garden allowing for plenty of fresh air when you want it. This uint allows you to enjoy a quiet living environment when you want it most. Interior units are highly sought after when you want to sleep in after a long day at work or out enjoying the city life the night before. Unit comes with 1 assigned parking space in the garage. 1st level private parking - #66