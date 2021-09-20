Located on the 3rd floor (top level), this charming unit showcases wood floors, crown molding, an actual dining room (could also be used as an office or 'peleton' room), 2 full bathrooms (one located in the North bedroom), a stackable laundry closet (laundry unit can stay), and a designated storage unit in the lower level. The kitchen is equipped with stainless appliances, granite tops, and shaker cabinets. Relax in either bedroom; one features a walk-in closet with closet organizer and the other bedroom has it's own full bathroom! The association has gated parking with remote access and the unit has 1 dedicated parking spot. The building is located within walking distance to the area pool (additional yearly membership fee required) and is an easy walk to the history museum, Forest Park, restaurants, & the Metro stop. Property may also be eligible for Washington University Live Near Your Work Program. Seller to add a carpet credit for bedrooms or replacement, prior to closing.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $155,000
