2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $159,900

Adorable Bungalow is about 1 block to Carondelet Park, Quiet Area. Enjoy BBQs listening to concerts in the park from Newer Covered Back Deck. & Outdoor Lighting. AMAZING Remodeled Kitchen featuring Newer Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters & Windowsill, 5-Burner Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Under Cabinet Lighting, Backsplash & Ceiling Speakers. Refrigerator is negotiable to stay. Brand New Bedroom Carpet & Newer Luxury Vinyl Plank Floors in all other main living areas. There's more: Fresh Paint, Newer Insulation in Kitchen/2ndFloor/ Attic & Ring Video Doorbell stays.There's Rear Off-Street Parking & Storage Shed. BONUS ROOM 2nd floor could be sleeping room or office. BONUS2: Basement has toilet/sink that aren't partitioned off, easy to make into 1/2 bath or change to rough-in plumbing. Passed Municipal Inspection9/15. Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Hwys & Carondelet Park. Buyer should verify home/lot sqft & schools. Listing agent related to seller.