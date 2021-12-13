Great updated starter home located in convenient St Louis South County. As you approach this property you are welcomed by nice covered front porch, as you enter you are greeted by entry hallway, master bedroom on your left and living room area followed by updated kitchen with gray color kitchen cabinets, mosaic tile back splash and all matching appliances, updated ceramic tile bathroom completes main level. Second floor offers 2nd bedroom and large storage closet. Lover level is also finished offering extra room with ceramic tile flooring and modern looking black color painted ceiling. Wood floors in bedroom, kitchen and living room, new roof 2021, freshly painted, updated electric, fenced flat back yard and private parking for 3 cars, 14x7 deck perfect for your outdoor activities.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $159,900
