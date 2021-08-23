Situated on almost one-half acre, you will know this home is special immediately. The finished upper level, with its three separate rooms and hanging space, can be used as additional bedrooms, office space, crafting or theater room. Completely renovated in 2020, this charmer combines old school bones and on trend finishes. The open living room and dining room, with their vintage charm, open to a kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, beautiful cabinets and tile backsplash, gorgeous modern bathroom and a bonus sunroom that leads to a spacious, fenced, tree covered and inviting back yard. Homes like this don’t come around often and this is one you will definitely want to see - with its enclosed breezeway, two-car garage, new electrical wiring to most of the home, plumbing and hot water heater, this home is a stand-out for sure! New exterior concrete, new roof, a fenced backyard and 1-Year Home Warranty is being offered...welcome home to the neighborhood!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither she nor her husband, who served as U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler’s press secretary, had been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sabrina Dunigan's children died Aug. 6 in a predawn apartment fire, its cause still undetermined.
Following the Taliban victory, local officials say as many as 1,000 new Afghan refugees could be resettled in the St. Louis area.
Former Cardinals second baseman has been among many players on injured list, but Milwaukee doesn't skip a beat with replacements.
Next week, you’ll be able to buy alcohol at 6 a.m. on Sundays.
Staunton schools will reopen Aug. 30 for anyone not under a quarantine order.
Thomas Emmons' residency became a topic of discussion after he voted with the School Board majority to keep the district's mask-optional policy.
The restaurant featuring dishes cooked on Weber's iconic kettle grill opened in 2016.
Missouri also announced that those with compromised immune systems are cleared to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.
Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo's order came Thursday after a brief hearing at which lawyers arguing over the validity of the county's July 26 mask mandate reported they had failed to compromise.