2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $159,900

Situated on almost one-half acre, you will know this home is special immediately. The finished upper level, with its three separate rooms and hanging space, can be used as additional bedrooms, office space, crafting or theater room. Completely renovated in 2020, this charmer combines old school bones and on trend finishes. The open living room and dining room, with their vintage charm, open to a kitchen with stainless appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, beautiful cabinets and tile backsplash, gorgeous modern bathroom and a bonus sunroom that leads to a spacious, fenced, tree covered and inviting back yard. Homes like this don’t come around often and this is one you will definitely want to see - with its enclosed breezeway, two-car garage, new electrical wiring to most of the home, plumbing and hot water heater, this home is a stand-out for sure! New exterior concrete, new roof, a fenced backyard and 1-Year Home Warranty is being offered...welcome home to the neighborhood!