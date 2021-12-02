2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $16,000

Covered side porch welcomes you to this 2 story home. Wnter into living room with large window and arched wall separating living from separate dining room. Kitchen has tons of cabinet space and with 'mud room' area and large pantry. Upper level features 2 bedrooms and full bath. Basement is a walk-up and partially finished. Home has attached enclosed porch on back overlooking large partially fenced yard. Please refer to hudhomestore for the most recent bidding period details and information on this property. HUD acquired property. Property being sold 'AS IS'. All utilities are turned off. Please use discretion when viewing and bring a Flashlight.