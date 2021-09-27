2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $160,000

This home is filled with historic charm. Exposed brick walls in great room, kitchen and bathroom. High ceilings with exposed beams in great room and kitchen. 42" high cabinets i kitchen. Large master bedroom with claw foot tub in bathroom. Hardwood floors throughout. There is also a 2-car detached garage and privacy fenced yard.. Stainless Steel appliances in kitchen. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to stay with property. Located minutes to great restaurants in Soulard and Lafayette Square. Located in the Fox Park neighborhood. Easy access to Interstate 44 and I-64. Don't miss out on this one!