ONLY SHOWING AVAILABLE IS AT THE OPEN HOUSE 11/23/2021 2-5PM Seller is selling in as-is condition and will not make any inspections/repairs. Please use Special Sales contract when submitting an offer. Such a cute house! Current owner uses the master bedroom as a family room. Fridge, Stackable washer & dryer are included with the sale and are brand new with a 3 year extended warranty. Items that have been completed in the last 6 months are: new AC, new sump pump, partial fencing replaced, painted the exterior, trim, & garage. Deck needs to be replaced. Please USE CAUTION when viewing back deck as there are some rotten boards! There is a small basement that houses the furnace and water heater and good for a storage shelf or two. Seller is offering 1 year home warranty.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $160,000
