2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $163,900

FABULOUS renovated 2 large bedroom plus an office & 2 baths brick home. Bright & charming. A large porch on the front of the home, stained glass windows, decorative non functional fireplace in the living room. Freshly painted interior. New lighting fixtures & ceiling fans. Updated kitchen with custom cabinets and ceramic tile floor. newer windows, wood flooring throughout. Entertaining in the spacious finished lower level, multi-purpose room, family room with updated full bath, laundry area. Huge cover deck at the level fenced-in backyard leading to 2 car detached garage with opener. Passed city inspection. Ready to move in...