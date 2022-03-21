We’re saying “oui” to 3833 French Ct! This 2 bed, 2 bath Carondelet cutie is new to the scene, but tres chic. Gorgeous original trim & beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor. The front living room is cozy & inviting with its stained glass windows & fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has the perfect mix of natural light & privacy with large ice block windows over the sink. Original built in pantry is both charming & useful. The sunroom has exposed brick, which we love & is ideal for a reading room or office. Two spacious bedrooms on the main floor also feature stained-glass & have plenty of closet space for your cool girl(or guy) wardrobe. Downstairs, you’ll find both a bonus living space & sleeping area, as well as an updated bathroom. The fenced backyard w/parking pad is perfect for summer nights & outdoor dinner parties. And if you want to venture out, Carondelet Park & The Haven are just a hop, skip & jump away. So say “oui’ to 3833 French before it’s too late! CHEERS!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $164,900
