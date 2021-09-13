2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $164,900

Welcome to your beautiful new home! This freshly renovated 2 bed 1 bath home in Princeton Heights has so much to love! Outside enjoy fresh landscaping & modern porch fixtures, off street parking and level back yard. Inside you will find beautifully refinished original hardwood floors in the living room, and bedrooms. The bright and fresh bathroom includes subway tile, and rustic light fixture. The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops, shaker cabinetry and an all seasons porch taking you outside. Locals love being just blocks from incredible restaurants like Russels & Onesto, walking distance to Gateway Science Academy and just 5 minutes from Willmore Park.