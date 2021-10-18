Incredible curb appeal will draw you in from your first glance! Adorable cottage style brick ranch with covered porch! This home has it all. Stylish living room with cozy fireplace welcomes you. The main floor bath has gorgeous tiled surround including built in shelf, updated vanity, fixtures, and flooring! Master bedroom has a barn door closet and ship lap accent wall which adds so much character. Second main floor bed will make a great office too! Kitchen is clean and bright with an extra deep pantry and natural lighting. Off the kitchen there is a Gorgeous rounded brick stairway which leads into your fabulous dining room. Lower level offers another family room w fireplace, additional sleeping area/office space, a full bath, laundry utility room and ample storage. Seller will be installing a new architectural 30 year roof prior to closing. Yard is massive, level, private and includes a shed for storage. Unlimited potential to finish the upstairs for additional bedrooms/hobby space!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $164,900
