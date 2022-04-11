 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,000

2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,000

Say hello to low-maintenance, one-level living in this lovely 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the popular Arbor Creek community. When you first walk in, you will love the open concept and abundance of natural light! Enjoy the split bedroom floorplan where each bedroom is conveniently located on separate sides of the unit for added privacy. Master bedroom features its own en suite bathroom with double sink vanity plus walk-in closet. In-unit laundry, private deck with storage room, and low HOA fees set this condo above the rest! Great location near highly-rated Parkway schools, highways, restaurants, and shopping. Make your appointment today, this one won't last long!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News