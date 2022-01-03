Beautiful Princeton Heights neighborhood bungalow is ready for a new owner. Start the new year off in a beautiful new home with all the right stuff. This home has gleaming hardwood floors through out with beautiful stain glass windows in the expansive entry foyer and living room. The kitchen comes with a gas oven, microwave hood, dishwasher and great cabinet storage along with a moveable island. The fresh paint and bright white wood work invite you to dream a little dream of owning this charming brick home. Basement is wide open and is great for a hobby, a side hustle or storage and it is also where the laundry hook ups and HVAC system is located. The basement also walks out for easy access to the back yard. Owner just freshened up the basement floor and had it painted to make it look nice. The roof is in good shape the yard is perfects for hanging out, letting the kids romp or the pups roam around. There is a parking pad in the back with a fully fenced yard.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,000
