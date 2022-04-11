2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,000

Beautiful light filled loft! 5th floor in the Annex Lofts. Secured entry welcomes you to clean lobby. Your fifth floor unit opens to divided bedroom floor plan. Chefs kitchen features granite countertops, 42" cabinets, large center island and stainless steel appliances. A wall of windows illuminates your family room with full size laundry machines. Spacious hall bath for guests includes ceramic tile and tub/shower combination. The primary bedroom has large en suite, separate tub and shower, and walk-in closet. The building main floor offers a secured patio, club room, package lockers and parking garage with one reserved space ($165 quarterly fee). Take the elevator to the lower level to work on your fitness. Building is approved for VA loans and traditional conventional financing!