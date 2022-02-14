2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,000

Super CLEAN carefree townhome centrally located in Creve Coeur close to Olive, 270 & Hwy 141 in quiet pet-friendly community. UPDATED KITCHEN & BATHROOMS. Crown molding & can lights on 1st floor are classy & make it feel like home. Contemporary home enhanced by hardwood floors throughout & EXPOSED BRICK. Eat-in kitchen with updated QUARTZ countertops, Black & STAINLESS steel appliances, plentiful updated CABINETS. Half bath on first floor. Spacious master bedroom w/ 2 CLOSETS. 2nd bedroom has large closet w/ door leading to terrace. "Jack & Jill" full bathroom featuring JACUZZI tub connects the two bedrooms. Each bedroom has private sink, new vanity, & bathroom cabinet. Private patio. Laundry area includes washer & dryer, and has tons of storage. One RESERVED PARKING space for tenant with other parking plentiful. Easy living w/ exterior maintenance included, sit back & enjoy free time at the INGROUND POOL! Water, sewer, trash included in monthly HOA fee. Award winning Parkway Schools!