2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,700

This neighborhood and sweet bungalow couldn't get any more cozy! As you approach the front door, you are standing under a brand new porch roof. Once you enter this cutie you walk in to a wonderfully sized living room with beautiful hardwood floors and crown molding throughout the home. The dining room is just through the living room with a beautiful light fixture and the sliding doors to the large deck and into the fully fenced in back yard. Just off the dining room is an updated kitchen with stainless-steel appliances. The hallway towards the bedrooms and bath is filled with light and the same beautiful hardwoods. The bathroom has been updated! The primary and second bedroom are great sizes. Below deck you'll find a partially finished basement with ample space to use as rec room, office, play room, man cave or ladies den. This home is completely move in ready, doesn't need any work at all!