2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $167,750

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo in the desirable Manor of Oxford Hill Condos is located near highways, shopping, restaurants and more! Entertain in the open concept living/dining room, featuring a fireplace, beautiful faux flooring and doors that open to your balcony. The kitchen offers white cabinets, all stainless appliances, solid surface countertops and an eat-in breakfast area. The oversized Main Bedroom Suite features 1 standard & 1 large walk-in closet and a bathroom with newer shower and vanity. 2nd bedroom is perfect for your home office or guest bedroom with convenient hall bath. There's also an in-unit utility/storage room. Enjoy the professionaly landscaped common ground, secluded outdoor heated pool, private gazebo. This is a gorgeous condo in an elevator building and includes one parking spot in the secure underground garage. The stainless refrigerator stays. Unit can have washer/dryer installed per HOA. Currently has clothes dryer. Seller has never used fireplace.