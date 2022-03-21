2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $168,000

Come check out this updated all brick ranch with double city lots! Beautiful wood floors throughout, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and nice large deck for entertaining. Bathroom features subway tile, newer fixtures, updated plumbing and claw foot tub! Long personal driveway is a bonus and offers plenty of parking for you and your guests. Close to Forest Park, Dogtown, restaurants and St. Marys Medical Center, the location is ideal. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own one of the best homes on the street!