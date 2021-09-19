2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $168,000

This 2 bd 2 ba with garage will not disappoint! Covered front porch, with original wood front door, opens to Beautiful hardwood floors on first floor and gorgeous wood trim and panel doors. Stunning french doors off the living room open to the first bedroom (currently being used as an office). 1st floor full bath fully rehabbed in 2018 with fantastic rainshower shower head. Eat in Kitchen--and the refrigerator stays! Master is large enough for a king size bed and multiple pieces of furniture. Downstairs has another modern bath that was added in 2018, and a bonus room that can be an office, den, play room or sleeping area-possibilities are endless. Lower level also includes huge laundry room and workroom/storage. The possibilities are endless if you want to reconfigure the lower space area for a growing family - and the hard part of adding a bathroom is already done! There is a walkout from the basement into the level fenced backyard.