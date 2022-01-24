2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,900

Enjoy living in Sought after Dogtown, minutes from the Zoo, Science Center, Forest Park Community College, Washington University & Great Restaurants. This brick Bungalow offers a large living room with beautiful stained glass windows and wood floors that extend into the separate dining room. Eat-in kitchen offers plenty of wood cabinetry with kitchen appliances included. Two additional bedrooms with wood floors and an updated hall bath complete the main level. Enjoy entertaining friends & family outside on the patio in your fenced yard. Additional Features include: vinyl windows, oversized 1 car garage, updated plumbing stack, updated electrical panel, updated furnace + More! Home to be sold in current as-is condition