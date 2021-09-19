 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,900

Well maintained 2 bedroom ranch home in Lindberg school district! Convenient location near all major highways on a nice quiet street close to schools, restaurants, and shopping. The home sits on a nice lot and a fenced yard. Walk out the back to a large patio and a shed for extra storage. The home features new pergo flooring, an updated bathroom, a fresh coat of paint and new lighting.

