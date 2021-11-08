2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,900

Welcome Home to this 2 Bed / 1.5 Bath all-brick home in the heart of beautiful Gravios Gardens. Inside original hardwood flooring, coved ceilings, and arched doorways run throughout the main level. Welcome your guests into the front living room, or retreat to the back family room for privacy – abundance of natural light either way. Entertain in the formal dining area, or take the party to the freshly painted back deck (includes built-in benches and fire pit). Updated eat-in kitchen includes microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/range, plus pantry. The main floor includes both bedrooms plus full bath. Entertain in the cold months at the retro bar / rec room in the partially finished lower level, complete with half-bath. Windows, HVAC, and water heater are newer. 1200+ Sq. Ft. / fully fenced yard / 1-car tuck-under garage. Just minutes from schools, restaurants, retail, and major highways - Affton Schools.