2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,900

Welcome to this cute 2 bedroom home tucked away in a quiet neighborhood between the Hill and Dogtown neighborhoods - a great location just minutes from everything! The spacious living room (currently being used as the family room) and the dining room (currently being used as the family room) have hardwood flooring and the dining room has custom crown molding. You'll love cooking and entertaining with this open, eat in kitchen including a new Bosch dishwasher and large table/stools which are included for the buyer. Access the attic steps from the kitchen - it's large and unfinished....ready for your finishing touches. Downstairs is where you'll find the laundry set up as well as the oversized (45' long) tuckunder garage. Other features include an updated bathroom, freshly painted with a nice neutral color and a fenced in/level lot.

