2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $17,500

You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity. Home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car attached garage and so much more. Hurry this will not last long at this great price. Occupant is NOT to be disturbed or contacted under any circumstances. Interior and exterior inspections are not available and the property is being sold as is.

