2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $17,900

Very attractive one story single family home is ready for a new owner. With a personal touch, you can make it a house of your dream. Perfect for a single person or a small family. Good location. Solid structure. Fixer upper in need for interior, plumbing and electric repairs. Roof needs to be patched. Sold AS IS, CASH.

