Welcome to 5522 Waterman #2E located in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood. This second floor unit features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, in unit laundry and much more. Large windows, hardwood floors, crown molding and open floor plan make the living room light and bright. The dining room features stained glass windows and a decorative fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Enormous primary bedroom will easily accommodate a king size bed and has two closets- the larger a 11x6 walk-in closet. The second bedroom also has a walk-in closet. One full bath and one half bath. In unit laundry with full size washer & dryer included. Parking for 2 cars - 1 garage space with opener and 1 assigned spot in the gated lot. Additional storage in the basement. Secured front entrance with intercom. Shared patio for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Walking distance to Forest Park, restaurants & the Metro stop.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $170,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Veteran reporter/anchor Ryan Dean leaving station on March 4; his wife, "Show Me St. Louis" anchor Dana Dean, will follow him out the door in April.
St. Louis County claims Quail Creek Golf Management is violating the terms of a lease agreement.
A St. Louis lawyer working for a Kirkwood law firm faked a final divorce decree, a contempt order in a different case and emails from judges, court filings say.
With COVID-ravaged lungs, 27-year-old awaits organ transplant.
We'll just have to celebrate March 14 extra hard this year.
McClellan wonders: Why can’t Missouri be more like Oklahoma?
Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson based his decision on a state highway patrol report completed seven weeks ago.
Decision could result in a change to the rules governing how citizens can alter the Missouri Constitution.
Some pregame advice before the big, bad (really, really bad) game
Rhinos and RINOs (Republicans in name only) share a lot of the same traits.