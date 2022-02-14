2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $170,000

Welcome to 5522 Waterman #2E located in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood. This second floor unit features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, in unit laundry and much more. Large windows, hardwood floors, crown molding and open floor plan make the living room light and bright. The dining room features stained glass windows and a decorative fireplace. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Enormous primary bedroom will easily accommodate a king size bed and has two closets- the larger a 11x6 walk-in closet. The second bedroom also has a walk-in closet. One full bath and one half bath. In unit laundry with full size washer & dryer included. Parking for 2 cars - 1 garage space with opener and 1 assigned spot in the gated lot. Additional storage in the basement. Secured front entrance with intercom. Shared patio for grilling and outdoor entertaining. Walking distance to Forest Park, restaurants & the Metro stop.