2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $170,000

Looking for a move in ready home in the Lindbergh School District?! This cute ranch has loads of potential for a renovation, expansion or as a rental. Huge level backyard with fantastic landscaping, driveway, 1 car garage, with a private deck, great kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. The lower level is unfinished and offers a clean slate for additional living space or storage. The home is located in a quiet subdivision and has easy access to 44 and shopping. Home is being sold “as is” Cash or Conventional loans. Book your showing today!!!

