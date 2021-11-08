Welcome to Ventana. Right on Washington Ave, this top floor turnkey all furnishings included corner loft with 2 BR 1 BA offers a great location, rooftop splash pool with community room and assigned parking. The spacious master suite with separate tub and shower meets your every need. Granite countertops give that updated look. The kitchen/living area is perfect for entertaining or showing off your culinary skills while watching TV. Upper floor views of the city looking south show off the amazing architecture of St. Louis. The 2nd BR allows several options - a study, office, game room, or bedroom. Let your mind wander. Entertain family/friends in the community room or relax by the splash pool while taking in the city skyline and Arch. Call to schedule your viewing today. Pictures are from prior listing. Ventana is across the street from Fields Foods and a short walk to the new MLS stadium being built. Loft can be leased with a minimum lease period of 30 days per Ventana Declarations.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $174,000
