2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $174,900

Take advantage of this opportunity to own a fully remodeled ranch style home in the heart of Affton! The open floor plan design is great for entertaining. The home offers lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and a decorative fireplace. The kitchen has a gorgeous waterfall quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry that offers lots of storage space, along with the custom built pantry. High ceiling in the extra room perfect for a office or a play room! Marble floors in the bathroom really brighten up the space. The home also offers a partially finished basement that has potential to be a man cave or just more living area for the family! Basement also has more storage space and a full bathroom. Fenced in side yard has the privacy for bbqs and fall time bonfires, and great space for a potential garden