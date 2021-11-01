Take advantage of this opportunity to own a fully remodeled ranch style home in the heart of Affton! The open floor plan design is great for entertaining. The home offers lots of natural light, hardwood floors, and a decorative fireplace. The kitchen has a gorgeous waterfall quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances & custom cabinetry that offers lots of storage space, along with the custom built pantry. High ceiling in the extra room perfect for a office or a play room! Marble floors in the bathroom really brighten up the space. The home also offers a partially finished basement that has potential to be a man cave or just more living area for the family! Basement also has more storage space and a full bathroom. Fenced in side yard has the privacy for bbqs and fall time bonfires, and great space for a potential garden
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $174,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Clayton condo at 7520 Buckingham was built in 1935. The two-bedroom, two-bath unit has 1,360 square feet and is in the Clayton School District.
If one of America’s biggest landowners had to hand out an acre to every person he’s betrayed in the name of business, he might find himself homeless.
Officer Tyler Timmins was walking toward a stolen pickup truck when a man suddenly opened fire on the officer.
In a lengthy conversation, the team’s new skipper talks about melding tradition with today, and the calm after a storm.
Shots were fired not far from where the mayors spoke to reporters about gun violence in the Dutchtown neighborhood Friday.
The retailer plans to open by July 2023, the developer said.
The order directs state agencies to ‘cooperate fully and timely’ with any legal actions the attorney general may take against such federal mandates.
Fort, which sells foam building toys, is weathering manufacturing snags, shipping delays and a social-media backlash.
For major-league baseball, STL came in behind New York on a "Best Baseball Cities" list. Taking minor-league, college baseball into account, we were No. 3.
'We want the property back and we want our damages,' said Justin Ladendorf, Copia’s attorney.