2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $174,900

Welcome to 3732 Blow Street! This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath home has everything that you need plus the cherry on top! This home is located in a very desirable Carondelet neighborhood, has high ceilings, tons of natural sunlight, new windows, custom floating shelving and PVC window flower boxes. New roof & carport and recently updated kitchen and appliances in the last couple years. Enjoy your morning coffee, in the sitting area right off the kitchen while checking out the wonderful views. Step outside to entertain on a nice, covered deck with custom build bar. This home also has full basement awaiting your finishing touches with toilet already connected to plumbing that can be converted to half or full bath. This home is located less than 2 minutes from Carondelet Park, Shopping, access to highway 55, and only 8 minutes away from downtown STL! Stop by the Open House on Sat. January 29th from 1-3p or Schedule your private showing Now!