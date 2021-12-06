Historic row home featuring all the charm you'd expect in the city and a NEW white bitumen ROOF! Great brick details and reclaimed wood meet modern updates in this 2 bedroom/1.5 bath home. Enter into the spacious, open living room with weathered wood trim accents and engineered hardwood floors. Entertain guests in the exaggerated vaulted 2-story dining room that leads to the updated kitchen featuring espresso cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Off the kitchen and DR you'll find a half bath and exit to the cozy outdoor patio complete with privacy fence and herb and vegetable garden. Enjoy the aesthetics of the exposed brick wall as you reach the second level with an oversized master bedroom, beautifully tiled updated full bath, and large second bedroom. You will never be short on storage space utilizing the huge bedroom closets, coat closet, pantry and full unfinished basement. Further updates: PVC stack, some electrical, some newer windows.
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $175,000
