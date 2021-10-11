2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $175,000

110 year old stunner just underwent a period conscious renovation with results that are simply spectacular! This home has the perfect blend of old charm and modern style. Large living room is bright and sunny and the faux fireplace is ready for your holiday decorations. Bathroom has new octagon flooring and is nicely updated. The dining room is the show stopper with two exposed brick walls and an awesome sputnik chandelier. The kitchen has nice cabinetry and brand new stainless steel appliances! Both bedrooms have updated six panel doors and are good sized. The entire first floor has the orginal wood floors that were just refnished! The basement has a large finished room that could be a perfect family room or man-cave! Out back you'll find 3 separate patio areas that are a dream for easy entertaining! You'll love your two car garage for off street parking! Enjoy peace of mind living with updated electrical and plumbing. The entire home was just professionally tuckpointed!