2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $175,500

Charmingly cozy brick bungalow in the Tower Grove South Neighborhood. This quaint and affordable home offers 2 spacious bedrooms, decorative fireplace, hardwood floors, Central Air Conditioning,a 1 Car oversize detached garage with automatic door and remotes. Great patio and fenced yard for pets, outdoor activities and entertainment. immaculate basement that offers walk-out access. The warm and inviting floor plan offers a sitting area off the Master Bedroom perfect for office, with a unique bay window off of the the dining room. A 1 year HSA Home Warranty is offered. Convenient location near schools, public transportation, minutes from downtown St. Louis and Tower Grove Park.