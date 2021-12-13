 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $178,000

Great-looking and well maintained condo ready for new owners. ALL ELECTRIC. This 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has an open floor plan, 2 master suites, beautiful wood burning fireplace, sky lights, new deck and partially finished lower level. It is nestled away in a small condo community located minutes from highways, shopping, grocery, community college and neighborhood parks. There's so many features that this description wouldn't give it justice. This is a must check out so make your appointment soon.

