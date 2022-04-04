 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $178,000

Pool is aweso!¡ Must see this gorgeous remodeled townhome in the heart of Creve Couer. Freshly painted throughout, new refinished job-finish hardwood floors upstairs, and new LVT in the rest of the home. Newly tiled bathroom floor upstairs. This home is ready for you to move in!!! Washer and dryer stay, upgraded HVAC and H2O heater. Sump pump and pit. Can't beat the location. Best of all....only $208 HOA fee a month.

