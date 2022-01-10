A combination of authentic south city charm and modern comfort. This beautiful 1930s 2-bedroom, 1-bath brick bungalow is situated on a quaint street. This home features a completely new interior living space. A very spacious kitchen offers brand new cabinets with tons of storage, new stainless-steel appliances, and fresh quartz countertops. The bathroom is updated with a tiled shower / soaking tub, new flooring, and a beautiful vanity. There is overhead lighting throughout house, including flood lights in the living room, kitchen, and bathroom – you won’t find many 1930s homes with that! Golden oak hardwood flooring throughout the home has been freshly refinished to its original charm. Tons of windows offer a lot of natural light (most windows are newer, double-hung, tilt-to-clean variety. For those who value comfortable AND safe living, has a modern electrical system. Plenty of exterior space is available, with an expansive back yard and covered deck
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,450
