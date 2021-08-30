Welcome to 1928 Geyer Ave, Unit B! Just two short blocks to Lafayette Park, this McKinley Heights storefront conversion checks all the boxes! The fantastic 2nd floor corner unit features 2 beds, 1.5 baths, beautiful wood work, TONS of natural light, 11ft ceilings, hardwood floors and a WIDE OPEN floor plan creating an light & airy space. The open concept kitchen packs a punch with it's 42inch cabinets, STAINLESS STEEL appliances and center island begging for a pre-game cheers. HUGE master bedroom with double closets (yes please) & gas fireplace. LARGE full bath has double sinks & whirlpool tub. Other amenities include in-unit laundry, secure parking in detached garage, private storage room in basement and a BRAND NEW ROOF in August 2021! Last but not least, location, location, location...Proximity to several interstates makes for a breezy commute. Less than .5 Miles to I-44 & I-55...Interactive 3D tour available now. In-person Showings start Friday, August 13th...Come check it out!
2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900
