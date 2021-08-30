2 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900

Welcome to 1928 Geyer Ave, Unit B! Just two short blocks to Lafayette Park, this McKinley Heights storefront conversion checks all the boxes! The fantastic 2nd floor corner unit features 2 beds, 1.5 baths, beautiful wood work, TONS of natural light, 11ft ceilings, hardwood floors and a WIDE OPEN floor plan creating an light & airy space. The open concept kitchen packs a punch with it's 42inch cabinets, STAINLESS STEEL appliances and center island begging for a pre-game cheers. HUGE master bedroom with double closets (yes please) & gas fireplace. LARGE full bath has double sinks & whirlpool tub. Other amenities include in-unit laundry, secure parking in detached garage, private storage room in basement and a BRAND NEW ROOF in August 2021! Last but not least, location, location, location...Proximity to several interstates makes for a breezy commute. Less than .5 Miles to I-44 & I-55...Interactive 3D tour available now. In-person Showings start Friday, August 13th...Come check it out!